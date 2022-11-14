WHITE TOWNSHIP
Disorderly conduct
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 25-year-old Derry man was cited for disorderly conduct after he allegedly threw sticks off a window and pounded on the front door of a residence along Lisa Drive, in an attempt to get someone in that residence to talk to him.
The incident was reported on Friday at 1:02 a.m. Troopers said charges were filed with Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
Harassment
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said three people, a 24-year-old man and a 27-year-old man from Indiana, and a 21-year-old man from Shelocta, were charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after a verbal argument turned physical at an address along Windy Ridge Road on Nov. 9 at 11:43 a.m.
Troopers said charges against the three men were filed with Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
Woman injured in crash
In a news release issued over the weekend, state police at Troop A, Indiana, said Andrea N. Kane, 47, of McIntyre, was injured when her pickup truck went off the east side of McIntyre Road and struck a tree, sustaining disabling front end damage.
State police said the crash occurred on Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m. and resulted in injuries that prompted Citizens’ Ambulance to take her to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
State police also said multiple charges were filed including driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances. Court action was scheduled this past week before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. but no details were available on the state courts website.