YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI-alcohol, drugs
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said a 23-year-old Punxsutawney man was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance or substances, during a traffic stop on Sept. 10 at 2:31 a.m. along Scotland Avenue Extension and Brown Road.
Troopers said charges would be filed through Magisterial District Court 54-3-01.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Resisting arrest
State police at Troop A, Kiski Valley, said Nain Sturges, 46, of Derry, resisted arrest when he was taken into custody on Oct. 6 at 12:21 p.m. along state Route 982.
The state police report did not detail what charges led to Sturges being arrested.
Sturges is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Derry Township Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers.
