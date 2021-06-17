INDIANA
DUI
Vincent Adamson, of Indiana, was charged June 8 with driving under the influence and a summary traffic violation in a complaint filed by Indiana Borough police at the Indiana District Court.
Officers said a vehicle driven by Adamson, 49, hit a parked vehicle at 2:11 a.m. April 10 on North Second Street between Water and Oak streets.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
A Creekside woman has been charged in a shoplifting spree at Walmart in SouthTowne Plaza over a period of several weeks during the spring.
Troopers charged Tracy Lyman, 49, with nine counts of retail theft, all second-degree misdemeanors, in nine criminal complaints filed at Homer City District Court.
Investigators said Lyman stole merchandise from Walmart at 1:49 p.m. March 16; 5:53 p.m. March 23; 11:41 a.m. March 28; 5:58 p.m. April 15; 6:33 p.m. April 23; 3:08 p.m. April 27; and at an unspecified times on May 3, 12 and 17.
Most of the complaints were filed June 7.
In a series of news releases issued singly for each charge, troopers listed no estimates of the losses or descriptions of stolen goods.
Online court records show Lyman has not yet responded to the charges and no attorney has been named to represent her.
Man cited
State police cited James Higgins, 45, of Josephine, with a summary count of harassment following a domestic altercation at 5:31 p.m. June 5 on Oakland Avenue.
Troopers broke up the scuffle, according to a report.
Police filed the citation June 7 in Homer City District Court.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Drug offense
Brian Watt, of New Alexandria, was discovered with weed in his car at 5:21 p.m. Monday when state police halted him for driving 87 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 22, according to a police report.
Troopers filed a criminal complaint Tuesday in Blairsville District Court charging Watt, 53, with possession and speeding.
A hearing has been scheduled for July 21.
EAST CARROLL TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
DUI
State troopers found a Northern Cambria man unconscious in the driver’s seat of an idling vehicle on Plank Road near Twenty Mine Road at 10:07 a.m. April 28, police reported Wednesday.
Charges have yet to be filed.
BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
DUI
Jonathan Waltemire, of Twin Rocks, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence of alcohol and three summary traffic infractions stemming from a traffic crash at 12:53 a.m. May 15.
Troopers at Ebensburg said a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Waltemire, 55, hit a utility pole on Station Road.
VINTONDALE, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Harassment
Jessica Lucas, 32, of South Fork, grabbed a woman’s hair and applied a “fish hook” hold, causing a small laceration inside her mouth, during an altercation at 4:51 a.m. June 8 on Third Street, according to state police at Ebensburg.
Troopers cited Lucas with a summary count of harassment.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drug offense
Punxsutawney-based troopers charged Austin Krolick, of Reynoldsville, with possession of multiple drugs and related items and two summary traffic violations stemming from a traffic stop at 11:52 p.m. May 20 on Orchard Avenue.
Krolick, 22, was named June 8 on a criminal complaint filed at Punxsutawney District Court.