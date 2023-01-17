INDIANA
Harassment
Two Indiana residents, ages 23 and 24, have been cited for simple assault and harassment following an incident early Sunday along the 400 block of Philadelphia Street.
Indiana Borough Police Department said the two individuals allegedly knocked another person to the ground and hit that person numerous times in the face.
Police said the incident stemmed from a dispute over dogs. A criminal complaint in the matter was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Retail theft
Indiana Borough Police Department said an unidentified female grabbed two cans of an alcoholic beverage before leaving Sheetz at 380 Philadelphia St. without paying for the items.
The incident was reported at 8:37 p.m. Sunday. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
DUI in two-vehicle crash
A 23-year-old driver from Worthington, Armstrong County, was arrested for driving under the influence after a two-vehicle crash at 11:01 p.m. Dec. 1 along South 12th Street, according to an Indiana Borough Police Department news release issued Monday.
Police said charges were filed through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 29-year-old Indiana man was cited for pushing another individual against a wall and holding him there, during an incident at 3 p.m. Sunday in an apartment along Grove Lane.
Troopers said the man was charged with harassment by physical contact.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Theft of services
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said an investigation is ongoing into a theft of services from Little Water Trough Car Wash along Route 56 East.
Troopers said $45 worth of services were stolen around 4 p.m. Jan. 11.