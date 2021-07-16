INDIANA
Public drunkenness
An Indiana man has been charged with public drunkenness and similar misconduct on two occasions this week along the 1300 block of Oakland Avenue.
First, on Monday at 2:40 p.m., Indiana Borough Police Department responded to calls about a suspicious male in the grass and found Roger Gray, 47, laying on the lawn.
Officers said he was found to be intoxicated and unable to stand on his own. He was taken into custody and cited.
Then, on Tuesday at 4:42 p.m., Indiana Borough Police Department responded to calls about a man acting erratically. Officers said they found Gray in an intoxicated state and placed under arrest.
IBPD said Gray was lodged in the Indiana County Jail on a temporary detainer. Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting pleas from Gray in each case.
DUI
Indiana Borough Police Department said a 26-year-old Indiana man was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol after his vehicle struck a parked vehicle along the 200 block of Water Street on Tuesday at around 4 a.m.
Police said it was determined the man was intoxicated and he was taken into custody. He later was released to a sober adult.
A docket in the case was not available Thursday afternoon.