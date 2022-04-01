CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Domestic incident
State police at Troop A, Indiana, cited Thomas Cramer, 44, and Autumn Reed, 35, both of Penn Run, on harassment charges after a domestic incident on March 27 at 7:59 p.m. at an address along Route 553.
Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is awaiting pleas from both suspects.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
DUI-marijuana
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 21-year-old Pittsburgh man was found to be driving under the influence of and in possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at 7:45 p.m. March 25 along Route 119 South and Barrondale Road.
BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP
DUI-crash
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 22-year-old Blairsville man was found to have crashed his vehicle while driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Troopers said the incident occurred on March 25 at approximately 3:05 a.m.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
Scattering rubbish
On March 17 at noon, a Young Township employee told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that boxes of garbage were found in a wooded area along McGee Road and Park Drive.
Through investigation, troopers said they found that David Livingston, 57, of Clarksburg, intentionally threw boxes into the woods while he was moving.
Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. now is awaiting a plea from Livingston on a summary charge of scattering rubbish.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Theft by deception
An 82-year-old Homer City man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that $12,000 was stolen in a matter of theft by deception.
According to a release issued Wednesday, the matter was reported on Feb. 22 at 2:29 p.m.