CENTER TOWNSHIP
Altercation
State police at Indiana said troopers filed charges against a 28-year-old Clymer woman and a 15-year-old Homer City man following a physical altercation on Friday at 10:21 p.m. along Fire Academy Road.
Names and dockets for the two parties were not available.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Harassment
State police at Punxsutawney said troopers filed harassment charges against a 25-year-old Punxsutawney woman following an incident Friday at 10:04 p.m. along Starlite Lane that also involved a 39-year-old Punxsutawney man. Troopers described the incident as a domestic matter. Names and dockets for the involved parties were not available.