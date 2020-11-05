WHITE TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting theft
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jennifer Sue Patterson, 32, of Clymer, at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 15 before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee on misdemeanor retail theft charges stemming from a Halloween incident at the Walmart along Oakland Avenue.
State police said Patterson is accused of loading up a cart at the Walmart and walking out the front door without paying for anything shortly after 10 a.m. Troopers said the woman fled the parking lot in a white Honda Civic.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Cash stolen
State police at Indiana dispatched a trooper to Scenery Hill Manor along Lions Health Camp Road after $395 in various denominations was stolen.
The matter was reported Oct. 19 at 7:50 a.m. State police said a possible suspect was developed and interviews are being conducted.
CANOE TOWNSHIP
Home burglarized
State police at Punxsutawney said a home along Clinton Street was entered last week.
On Oct. 27 at 1 p.m., the 94-year-old resident of that home said someone took his wallet, which contained $7,700 in cash and an $800 retirement check from the Pittsburgh Laborers Union.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call state police at (814) 938-0510.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Door lock damaged
On Tuesday, state police at Punxsutawney investigated an incident of criminal mischief at the old Bell Township Elementary School building, now used by Tri-County Transportation.
Troopers said someone tried to gain access to that building by damaging a lock on the door, between 4:45 p.m. Monday and 5:55 a.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call state police at (814) 938-0510.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Lawn mower assault
State police in the Kiski Valley cited Michael Bazley, 67, of Derry, with harassment. Troopers said he pushed a 65-year-old Derry woman into a lawn mower during an incident on Oct. 23 at 11:55 a.m.
Bradenville Magisterial District Judge Mark J. Bilik is awaiting a plea in the case.
Door kicked in
State police in the Kiski Valley said unknown individuals kicked in the front door to the home of Edward Jones then fled the scene undetected.
The homeowner reported the crime on Monday at 10:08 a.m. Damage was estimated at $150.
Bulldozer moved
Frontier Environmental Services of Jones Mills reported that someone drove one of the company’s bulldozers, a 2010 Caterpillar, from a construction site along Chestnut Ridge Road through the woods to an empty parking lot.
The matter was reported to state police in the Kiski Valley on Oct. 26 at 3:30 p.m.
Sheet metal stolen
Jeffrey Proch, of New Alexandria, told state police in the Kiski Valley that someone took $500 worth of roofing sheet metal from a property along Strawcutter Road.
The theft was discovered shortly after noon on Oct. 26.
Camera, blind stolen
A 24-year-old Derry Township resident told state police in the Kiski Valley that someone took a $150 cellular trail camera and a $50 hunting blind from property along Westinghouse Road.
The theft was reported shortly after noon Wednesday.