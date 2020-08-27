INDIANA
Man cited
A Cambria County man was detained at the Indiana County Jail following his arrest during a shoplifting investigation early Saturday at Sheetz, 768 Wayne Ave., according to reports.
It was his second run-in with the law in less than two hours, police said.
Indiana Borough police cited Tyler Dumm, 19, of Hastings, with retail theft, underage drinking and public drunkenness about 1 a.m. and temporarily lodged him at the jail.
He had been arrested at 11:27 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Grant Street and released after being cited with underage drinking and public drunkenness, investigators reported.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Police chase
A Clymer man fled a traffic stop by state police, eluded the pursuing officers and later was found hiding under a mattress in his home, troopers reported.
Police tried to stop a Nissan Rogue driven by Steven Wray, 27, at 3:46 a.m. Saturday on Route 286 near Airport Road, but Wray drove off at speeds of up to 105 mph, according to a report. Wray pulled over after 16 miles of pursuit and ran off into the woods.
Troopers later filed charges and District Judge Susanne Steffee issued an arrest warrant, enabling police to search for Wray in his house and apprehend him in the basement, where police said he had covered himself in bedding.
Wray posted $5,000 for his release from the county jail to await a scheduled Sept. 8 preliminary hearing on a felony count of fleeing and eluding police, a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle — owned by a Cherry Tree man — and six summary traffic offenses, including exceeding the 55 mph limit by 50 mph.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Theft, fraud
A Blaire Road woman told state police that her Social Security number was stolen and used to apply for unemployment benefits between Aug. 19 and Tuesday.
Troopers at Indiana said the woman’s father provided the number to another relative, who then filed a claim and divided up a $190 benefit check among herself, her boyfriend and the victim’s father.
Charges have not yet been filed.
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
Disturbance
State police planned to file charges against three men — two from Cherry Tree and one from Commodore — who engaged in an altercation, resulting in injury, according to a report. Troopers broke up the melee at 10:10 p.m. Aug. 8 on Cherry Tree Road.
Online court records show that charges have yet to be filed.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Parking dispute
A Young Township woman raged against a man who pulled into an open parking space that she and her boyfriend were heading for in the SouthTowne Plaza parking lot, 3100 Oakland Ave., at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to state police.
Troopers said the woman rode a motorized shopping cart and hit a 50-year-old Indiana man who climbed out of the other car, then slapped the passenger several times.
Investigators said the victim didn’t retaliate against the suspect, a 43-year-old woman from Clune.
Charges have not yet been filed.
BROCKWAY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
PFA violation
State police reported that Craig McMillen, of Mahaffey, contacted Kathleen Painter, of Brockway, in violation of a court-issued protection-from-abuse order at 10 p.m. Sunday at 1023 McCain St. Troopers said McCain was charged before Judge Bernard Hetrick in Reynoldsville District Court.