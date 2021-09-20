INDIANA
Table thrown
Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to Indiana Borough Police Department, a 21-year-old Drexel Hill, Delaware County, man was cited for disorderly conduct after he was seen throwing a business’s metal table onto the sidewalk along the 500 block of Philadelphia Street.
Police said the citation was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
iPhone stolen
Around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the owner of a blue 12 Pro Max iPhone reported the device stolen to Indiana Borough Police Department.
The victim said the phone was taken while he was inside a business along the 600 block of Philadelphia Street. He told police the phone may have been taken between 1 and 2 a.m.
Police ask anyone with information about the phone to call IBPD at (724) 349-2121. If the device was picked up by accident, the department asks that it be dropped off at the police station at Eighth and Water streets.
Parking meter uprooted
Indiana Borough Police Department said a parking meter was uprooted from its place along South 10th Street.
The incident was discovered Friday at 4 a.m. and officers are seeking information on who tampered with that meter.
Held for court
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl has ordered misdemeanor counts of theft and receiving stolen property held for trial against a Jefferson County man.
Indiana Borough Police Department said Scott Allen Walter, 27, of Timblin, had found an iPhone reported lost at Sheetz, 380 Philadelphia St., on July 30, but kept it rather than provide it to store employees to try to return it to the owner.
Police said the phone’s owner used a tracking app to locate the phone in Walter’s vehicle as he was driving in Johnstown.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Hearing slated
According to court records, a preliminary hearing is scheduled on Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch for Joel Scott Phoebus, 33, of Penn Run, on charges stemming from the crash of Phoebus’ vehicle into a fuel pump on July 28 at the Homer City Sheetz along Route 119 South.
State police said Phoebus was found to be in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia. He was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, as well as careless driving and driving with a license that was either suspended or revoked.
CHERRY TREE
DUI, false ID
State police at Punxsutawney said two men face charges after a traffic stop on Sept. 15 at 8:52 p.m. along South Main and Second streets.
The pair was identified only as a 41-year-old man from Reynoldsville, Jefferson County, and a 23-year-old man from Northern Cambria, and it was not clear from the state police report which man was the driver.
Still, troopers said, the driver failed a series of field sobriety tests and was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.
Meanwhile, the passenger first used a false name to avoid being apprehended for a series of warrants, then gave his real name and date of birth and was taken into custody on warrants and for giving false identification to law enforcement.
BIG RUN, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Online dog scam
A 34-year-old Big Run woman told state police at Punxsutawney that she had paid someone $400 on Facebook for a dog and did not receive the dog.
The owner of the Facebook profile was contacted and it was determined that the Facebook account had been hacked and the woman was the victim of a scam.