INDIANA
DUI
On Sept. 6 at 10:47 a.m., Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to reports of a man passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle parked at 380 Philadelphia St.
Officers said Damian Warren Cordero, 38, of Duncansville, Blair County, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was arrested for driving under the influence.
Police said a subsequent blood draw/analysis showed controlled substances in his blood.
Indiana officers obtained a search warrant for Cordero’s vehicle. Police said the search turned up a substantial amount of methamphetamine and drug packaging material for narcotics sales.
Cordero turned himself in and was arraigned before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who released him on $10,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing on Wednesday at 1:45 p.m.
Domestic dispute
Indiana Borough Police were dispatched on Monday at 12:07 p.m. to a residence along the 900 block of Gompers Avenue for a domestic disturbance.
Police arrested Searra Lee Cruz, 23, of Indiana, on simple assault and harassment charges. She was arraigned before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee who set bond at $500 unsecured and ordered Cruz to appear for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday at 9:45 a.m.
Police said a 20-year-old Indiana man was found to be in possession of marijuana and received appropriate charges.
A court docket was not available for that individual at press time.
Lewd symbols painted
On Tuesday at 10:11 a.m., Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to a business along South Fifth Street where lewd symbols were spray-painted on a garage door and wall.
Police said their investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Indiana Borough Police Department at (724) 349-2121.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Terroristic threats
State police at Troop A, Kiski Valley, said a 16-year-old Blairsville male made threats on Monday morning along North Chestnut Street Extension.
However, troopers said, there was no means for the threat to be carried out nor intent by the suspect to complete the threat.
State police said the investigation continues.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
DUI-alcohol
State police at Troop A, Greensburg, said Vanessa Dice, 46, of Saltsburg, was cited for driving under the influence, after her blood alcohol level was measured at 0.16 percent and greater, as well as for DUI-unsafe driving and making an improper stop.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 6 at 9:30 a.m. before Greensburg Magisterial District Judge Scott A. Fanchalsky.