CLYMER
DUI arrest reported
Clymer Borough Police Department said in a news release issued Monday that Edward Brocious, 59, of Clymer, has been charged with driving under the influence and various traffic offenses as filed through Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office.
Clymer police reported that the charges were filed after a traffic stop on March 31 at approximately 10:58 p.m. in the parking lot of the Sheetz convenience story at 825 Franklin St.
A docket for the arrest could not be found on the state courts website, but records there show Brocious was admitted to the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program by Indiana County Common Pleas Senior Judge William J. Martin on Nov. 17, 2021, for a period of six months, during which he was required to abstain from drugs and alcohol, perform 20 hours of community service work, and see his driver’s license suspended for 60 days.
BARR TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Corruption of minors
State police at Troop A, Ebensburg, said a Nicktown man has been cited for dissemination of explicit sexual material to what he thought was a juvenile female.
Nathan Bender, 25, was arraigned Friday before Hastings Magisterial District Judge Michael Zungali and released on $50,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing May 9 at 1 p.m.
Troopers said instead he had been in communication with a online group that reportedly targets predators of juveniles. According to WJAC-6, the group describes itself as being “concerned citizens.”
