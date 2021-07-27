BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Guilty plea reported
According to court records, Kerry Meyers, 37, of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, has pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use.
Meyers had been issued a summons after a traffic stop by state police at Troop A, Indiana, on May 25 along Route 22 at Club Lane.
Meyers entered his plea last week before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr., who assessed him $734.12 in fines and costs.
INDIANAHearing scheduled
A summons has been issued for Anthony M. Smith, 26, of Indiana, to appear before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy. B. Haberl for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 18 at 2:30 p.m., on two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and a summary count of careless driving.
Indiana Borough Police Department said Smith was placed under arrest on June 13 around 4 a.m. after his vehicle struck a parked vehicle a long the 200 block of Water Street.
Police said Smith was taken into custody, then later released to a sober adult.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIPUTV overturns
State police in the Kiski Valley said a 38-year-old Clarksburg man was taken into custody Sunday evening for driving under the influence after his utility terrain vehicle crashed while he was seeking to evade a traffic stop along First Avenue and Tunnelton Road.
Troopers said the UTV collided with a marked patrol vehicle and overturned shortly after 6:45 p.m. State police said the investigation is continuing.
PINE TOWNSHIPVehicle taken
State police at Troop A, Indiana, are investigating the report of an unauthorized use of a vehicle on July 15 at 3:30 p.m.
A 66-year-old Clymer area man told troopers a man he knows took a 1988 black and blue Chevrolet Silverado without his permission and did not return it.
State police said the vehicle has not been recovered. Anyone with information about the location of that vehicle is asked to contact the Indiana barracks at (724) 357-1960.
GREEN TOWNSHIPDisturbance reported
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said citations were filed with Clymer Magisterial District Court, after a disturbance on Sunday at 2:34 a.m. along Herriman Street.
Troopers said a 20-year-old Commodore man was cited.