DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
Identity theft
A 57-year-old Blairsville-area woman told state police in the Kiski Valley that someone opened up an unemployment claim in her name.
The incident was reported Friday at 2:56 p.m.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Guilty plea
Before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee on Tuesday, Terry Rance Stiffey III, 43, of Indiana, pleaded guilty to a summary count of harassment stemming from a domestic incident that brought state police to an address along Route 110 on Oct. 4 at 9:43 p.m.
A simple assault count was withdrawn. Steffee assessed $263.75 in fines and costs from Stiffey.