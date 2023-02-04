BLAIRSVILLE
Explosive materials found
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
BLAIRSVILLE
Explosive materials found
That boom borough residents heard Thursday night was the Pennsylvania State Police bomb squad disposing of explosive materials in the home of a deceased resident of Blairsville.
Blairsville Borough Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said the bomb squad was called in after those materials were found.
The chief’s statement on his department’s Facebook page did not give details of where the materials were found, but Sacco pledged Thursday night that more details would be released.
PLUMCREEK TWP., ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Harassment
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday at 1 p.m. before Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland for Archie John Boarts, who turns 69 on Wednesday, on charges of harassment and simple assault in an incident Jan. 30 at a home along Elk Drive.
State police from Troop D, Kittanning, were called at 7:45 p.m., for what was termed an inactive domestic involving a 64-year-old woman who was injured in the incident.
Boarts was arraigned before Ford City Magisterial District Judge J. Gary DeComo and lodged in the Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.