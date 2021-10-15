BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Terroristic threat
A 43-year-old man from Glenshaw, Allegheny County, told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that an unidentified individual sent a threatening message posed as a question by a user with the handle “Trinian” in a SnapChat group chat thread between 1 a.m. on Oct. 9 and 1:05 p.m. on Oct. 10.
The incident was reported from an address along School Lane. Troopers said no solvability factors were discovered during the course of their investigation.
INDIANA BOROUGH
Public urination
Indiana borough police reported that on Thursday at 10:53 p.m., Tyler Fickle, of Waterford, and Noah Oberholtzer, of Akron, both 18, were observed urinating on a residence in the 200 block of South Seventh Street.
Both were cited for public urination.
Possession of heroin
Indiana borough police arrested Rodney Campbell, of Indiana, at 8:49 p.m. Thursday at 380 Philadelphia St., where he was taken into custody and found in possession of heroin and paraphernalia, police said.
He was arrested on an active warrant, and police filed a criminal complaint charging Campbell with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Assault
Indiana borough police said a woman reported Bradley Smith, 37, who appeared to be under the influence, struck her and broke her phone during an argument before leaving her residence.
Police were called to a residence on the 1100 block of Church Street Wednesday at 3 p.m. to investigate.
Police said they found Smith on the street screaming and shouting and took him into custody for three outstanding arrest warrants.
He was incarcerated at the Indiana County Jail under the warrants, and police filed a criminal complaint charging Smith with simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and criminal mischief for damaged property.
Retail theft
Indiana borough police charged Zachary Liscsak, 19, of Coraopolis, with retail theft after responding to Sheetz, 380 Philadelphia St., at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said he was observed leaving the business without purchasing items in his possession.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Domestic incident
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said citations were filed through Magisterial District Court against a 34-year-old man and 44-year-old woman following an incident Thursday at 1:47 a.m. along Oakland Avenue.
Names and other information were not released.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
ID theft
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a report was made recently by a 70-year-old Shelocta area man that his identity was stolen for a fraudulent unemployment claim.
In a release Friday, troopers said no solvability factors were found in the course of the investigation.