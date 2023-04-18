INDIANA
Gun fired into home
On Saturday at approximately 1 p.m., members of the Indiana Borough Police Department responded to a report of a bullet fired into a residence along the 400 block of South Seventh Street.
Police said occupants discovered what was determined to be a bullet hole in a rear-facing second-floor wall.
Subsequently, police said, a discharged bullet was located on the floor of a second-floor room. The bullet was determined to be fired from a location outside the residence.
Police do not believe the residence’s occupants were specifically targeted. An exact time for the incident is unknown, but residents said an unfamiliar noise was heard inside the address between 2:30 and 3 a.m. Saturday.
Police said the second-floor room where the bullet was found was unoccupied throughout the night, and nobody was injured. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Indiana Borough Police Department at (724) 349-2121.
Two vehicles rifled
During the overnight hours on Friday, two unlocked vehicles were entered while parked and unoccupied in the areas of 600 South Seventh Street and 700 Grant Street.
One victim told Indiana Borough Police Department that items were scattered throughout that parked vehicle, while a second victim told police a handgun, two wallets, and Apple Airpods were stolen from within.
Police said both vehicle entries occurred after 8 p.m. Friday.
IBPD is reminding borough residents to lock their vehicles when they’re parked and unoccupied, and to separately secure their valuable items.
Anyone observing or capturing video of suspicious activity in the general areas of 700 Grant Street and 600 South Seventh Street are asked to contact Indiana Borough Police at (724) 349-2121.
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Grandmother assaulted
On Friday around 3:08 p.m., according to state police at Troop D, Kittanning, a 17-year-old Dayton area youth sprayed aerosol from a can into the face of his 58-year-old grandmother and damaged the windshield of her vehicle.
Troopers said the youth is being charged with harassment and criminal mischief.