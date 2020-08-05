WHITE TOWNSHIP
Threats
Matthew Freeman, of Clymer, has been charged by state police with a first-degree misdemeanor count of making terroristic threats in a complaint filed at Indiana District Court. Troopers reported that Freeman, 38, made threats against an Indiana man, 40, during a telephone conversation with him on Marion Road at 12:30 p.m. July 19. A hearing is set for Oct. 7.
Theft
Jonathan Green, of Home, stole an 11-ounce can of bug spray at 1:15 p.m. June 22 from Walmart in SouthTowne Plaza, Oakland Avenue, and later returned it for a cash refund of $8.36, state police reported.
Troopers charged Green, 33, with a misdemeanor count of theft by deception in a complaint filed July 27 at Homer City District Court. A preliminary hearing has been set for Sept. 15.
BANKS TOWNSHIP
DUI, drugs
State police halted a Rossiter motorist for traffic violations at 4:08 p.m. July 22 on Cary and Bonner roads and discovered the driver under the influence of drugs, according to a report. Charges will await results of blood tests, police said.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Fugitive
A Punxsutawney man was held in the Clearfield County Jail following a traffic stop to face court action on a warrant for his failure to appear at a hearing in early June.
State troopers from Punxsutawney stopped Kenneth Buffington, 64, at 12:06 p.m. Monday on Summit Road, according to a report, knowing that a judge had issued a bench warrant for his arrest.
Online court records show Buffington was to appear with lawyers on June 4 to report the status of a pending DUI charge against him, and that his bond was revoked June 5.
Evidence of additional offenses discovered during the traffic stop could lead to other charges, police said.
HUSTON TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Vandalism
A Punxsutawney woman told state police that at least 11 of her exotic koi were killed July 18 when someone disconnected a filtration and feeding system in a pond on Irven Lane where she kept the fish. Kathy Bouch estimated her loss at $700.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drugs
A DuBois woman, 24, was found to be under the influence of drugs and in possession of suspected marijuana and paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 12:16 a.m. July 28 on Carter Avenue at Graffius Avenue, state police reported.
Charged will be filed after further investigation, according to the report.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Computer hacking
A 59-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman from Chestnut Ridge Road answered a pop-up on their computer screen July 29, believing they were being contacted by Microsoft, and provided their system information when they dialed the phone number on their screen, state police reported.
The hackers then accessed the victims’ computer, gained bank account information and digitally robbed them of $17,000, according to the report.