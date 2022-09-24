BLAIRSVILLE
Domestic disturbance
Blairsville Borough Police Department said Shawn Wike, 26, of Blairsville, was arrested Wednesday morning after what Chief Louis J. Sacco termed a domestic disturbance at the Y-O Laundromat along East Market Street.
Sacco said Wike was taken to the Indiana County Jail on charges of simple assault and harassment. Wike is awaiting a preliminary hearing in the matter before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
DUI-alcohol
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said its officers were sent Tuesday around 1:50 p.m. to a construction site along Fulton Run and Martin roads, for the report of an intoxicated driver in a construction zone.
State police said troopers found a 28-year-old Homer City area man in a sport utility vehicle, determined to be manifestly under the influence of alcohol.
Troopers said the man was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for a legal blood draw before being housed in the Indiana County Jail.
