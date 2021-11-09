INDIANA
Domestic dispute
Indiana Borough Police took a report at 9 p.m. Sunday regarding a domestic assault said to have happened earlier in the day along the 800 block of Grant Street.
Officers said they learned that Dylan Laurie, 22, of Drums, Luzerne County, had physically assaulted a known person.
Police said Laurie was taken into custody for simple assault and harassment and arraigned before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Laurie was released on $5,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing on Nov. 17 at 1 p.m.
Altercation
Around 1 a.m. Oct. 24, Indiana Borough Police responded to a large altercation outside a business along the 600 block of Philadelphia Street.
There officers said a man was subjected to physical contact by a 21-year-old Pittsburgh woman as she was being escorted out of that business.
Police said the woman was cited for harassment through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
DUI
On Sept. 12 at midnight, Indiana Borough Police conducted a traffic stop along the 800 block of School Street after observing a traffic violation.
Officers said they found the Indiana woman driving the vehicle was intoxicated. They said they took her into custody and later released her to a sober adult.
Charges of driving under the influence were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police located a 27-year-old Waterford, Mich., man carrying an open container of alcohol along South Sixth Street at 1:25 a.m. Sunday.
Officers said the man was found to be intoxicated to a degree where he was a danger to himself and others.
He was placed under arrest and lodged on a temporary detainer in the Indiana County Jail, with citations filed through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
o o o
Indiana Borough Police responded to Sheetz, 768 Wayne Ave., on Sunday at 2:46 a.m. for an intoxicated 20-year-old Black Lick woman.
Officers said the woman was cited for public drunkenness and underage drinking, then released to a sober adult.