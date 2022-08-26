APOLLO, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Arrested on warrants
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a 43-year-old Indiana man was found possibly intoxicated, and in possession of drugs and paraphernalia, on the Roaring Run trail on June 11 at 3:08 p.m.
Troopers said he was found to have warrants for his arrest and was taken into custody for Armstrong County probation.
KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Home burglarized
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said someone walked into a home along Pine Circle Road early Thursday and into the bedroom of a 40-year-old woman, who said she was able to escape the residence unharmed with her child.
Troopers said the burglar went through some dresser drawers but took nothing.
He was described as an unknown White male, in his mid-30s, bald with a brown/gray goatee, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 225 pounds, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (724) 543-2011.
PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
DUI-drugs
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a 49-year-old Indiana man was found slumped over the wheel of a pickup truck blocking a driveway along U.S. Route 422 on July 13 at about 7:44 a.m.
Troopers said it was determined that the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance and a small amount of suspected marijuana was found in his pocket.
The vehicle was towed to the Kittanning state police barracks, and the matter remains under investigation.
SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Domestic incident
State police at Troop D, Kittanning said a 25-year-old Indiana woman and a 24-year-old Freeport man were involved in a verbal domestic altercation that became physical, on Wednesday after 6 p.m.
Troopers said both allegedly shoved each other, and both were charged with physical harassment.
Names were not released.