WHITE TOWNSHIP
Assault at SCI-Pine Grove
A Philadelphia man serving up to nine years in the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove for firearms violations allegedly assaulted a corrections officer there.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Jabri Riggins, 30, threw a liquid believed to be urine on the 31-year-old corrections officer at 12:45 a.m. on March 15.
Troopers said the liquid was thrown about the victim’s face, mouth, uniform shirt and uniform pants.
No information was available on the state courts website about charges against Riggins in Indiana County, but multiple files were found for the suspect under Philadelphia County, including guilty pleas entered on June 1, 2022, and subsequent sentencing by Common Pleas Judge Roxanne Covington.
County jail inmate assaulted
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a White Township man is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch on charges of simple assault and harassment stemming from a Friday afternoon altercation in the Indiana County Jail.
Troopers said Carlos Harris, 50, physically assaulted a 35-year-old fellow inmate. State police said video surveillance showed Harris struck the other inmate, who was not identified, numerous times with a closed fist before slamming him on the ground and kneeing him in the head multiple times.
Harris is being held in the county jail in lieu of $20,000 bond on multiple drug-related charges stemming from his arrest on March 19, 2022, in White Township. A criminal call scheduled for him on March 3 was continued until May 5 by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.