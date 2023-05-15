BURRELL TOWNSHIP
ID theft
Pennsylvania state police at Indiana are investigating an identification theft report in which an unknown individual attempted to open a Chase Bank account under the name of a 73-year-old Blairsville male at midnight April 17, according to police.
Chase Bank denied the attempt and contacted the victim, who lives along Cornell Road, police said.
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact them at (724) 357-1960.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Criminal mischief
State police at Indiana are investigating a criminal mischief report in which an unknown individual or individuals threw rocks and a brick through an 83-year-old Indiana female’s window and outside basement door, respectively, sometime between midnight April 23 and 4:20 p.m. April 28 at 1599 Old US Highway 119 S., according to police.
The individual(s) caused around $250 in damages after throwing multiple rocks through an outside house window, causing it to partially shatter, and an additional $400 in damages after throwing a brick through an outside basement door, causing the window to partially shatter, police claim.
The individual(s) fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact them at (724) 357-1960.
Theft of motor vehicle
Police received a report that someone stole a 20-year-old Homer City male’s 2015 white Honda Accord Crosstour sometime between 1 a.m. April 8 and 11:59 p.m. April 18 at 69 Kanouff St., according to police.
SALTSBURG BOROUGH
Endangering the welfare of a child
State police at Indiana responded to an EMS assist for McKenzie Durst, 26, of Saltsburg, who reportedly had a bloody face and was intoxicated at 5:58 p.m. April 27 along Old Canal Way, according to police.
Police claim they noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Durst’s breath and that Durst appeared “severely intoxicated.” Durst eventually became upset and started yelling at troopers, police claim.
Police claim they attempted to place Durst under arrest, but she pulled away, so police took Durst to the ground to arrest her. Durst also had a 4-year-old son who was at home during the altercation, according to police.
Durst was confined at the Indiana County Jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond, which she posted April 28. Durst’s preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is set for Tuesday.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
ID theft
State police at Indiana are investigating an identification theft report in which a 70-year-old Washington Township female received three separate alerts for opening a credit card through JP Morgan, a bank account through JP Morgan and a second credit card sometime between midnight April 10 and midnight April 12, according to police.
The victim was able to contact JP Morgan to cancel and close all opened cards and accounts, and no transactions or debts were charged to any of the accounts, police claim.
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact them at (724) 357-1960.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Retail theft/shoplifting
State police at Indiana arrested Jennifer Parks, 48, of Indiana, for taking $119.95 worth of items without paying their retail value at 7:48 a.m. April 7 at the White Township Walmart, 3100 Oakland Ave., police claim.
Parks’ preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is set for Tuesday, June 6.
PFA violation
State police at Indiana charged Waylon Strange, 42, of Indiana, for a PFA violation after attempting to contact his ex-wife 10 times via phone calls from the Indiana County Jail, where he was confined for two separate PFA violations, at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, according to police.
Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee set Strange’s bail at $5,000 on May 10. Strange is set to appear before Common Pleas Court Judge Gina Force for a non-jury trial at 8:30 a.m. Friday in courtroom 3.
Drug possession
State police at Indiana responded to a report that John Bence, 38, of Indiana, had cut his hands and was trying to wrap them up while staying at the Four Flags Inn at 12:52 a.m., April 18, at 1411 Wayne Ave., police claim.
Police claim Bence left the scene on his bicycle and was later found in possession of drug and drug-related paraphernalia.
Bence’s preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is set for 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 6.
Public drunkenness
State police at Indiana charged Stephen Hill, 38, of Blairsville, for public drunkenness at 4:25 p.m. April 22 at the White Township Walmart, 3100 Oakland Ave., according to police.
Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is currently awaiting Hill’s plea.
Terroristic threats
State police at Indiana responded to a report of an unidentified male making terroristic threats toward employees working at the White Township Xfinity store at 5:11 p.m. April 26 at 3100 Oakland Ave., according to police.
The unidentified male threatened to kill an employee working at the store by unknown means because the store did not have a sale on a certain phone, police said. The male also caused a disturbance in the store by yelling at employees while a customer was in the store, according to police.
The unidentified male fled from the store on foot upon state police’s arrival. The report will remain open pending identification of the male, police said.
