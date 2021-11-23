INDIANA
Hit-run crash
Indiana Borough Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred Sunday at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Church Street.
Officers said a red, four-door vehicle collided with a white Dodge Neon and left the scene. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Indiana Borough Police at (724) 349-2121.
Underage DUI
Shortly before 4 a.m. Oct. 14, Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle crash along the 1000 block of Church Street.
There officers found a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old Johnstown woman had struck a parked vehicle.
After further investigation, Indiana police found the woman was under the influence of alcohol to a degree where she was unsafe to drive.
She was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for a legal blood draw then released to a sober adult. Officers said charges of driving under the influence, underage drinking and summary traffic offenses were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
DUI
Charges of driving under the influence were filed by Indiana Borough Police with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl against a 36-year-old Penn Run man who allegedly was driving recklessly at 7:36 p.m. Oct. 1 along the 300 block of North Fourth Street.
o o o
Indiana Borough Police said a 26-year-old Allison Park, Allegheny County, man was cited on Oct. 2 at 1:32 a.m. for two counts of driving under the influence and one summary traffic violation after traveling eastbound in the 500 block of School Street, a one-way roadway designed for westbound traffic.
Police said the man was arrested and later released to a sober adult.
o o o
Indiana Borough Police said a 32-year-old Indiana man was cited on Oct. 14 at 2:17 a.m. for two counts of driving under the influence and one summary traffic violation after traveling eastbound in the 800 block of School Street, a one-way roadway designed for westbound traffic.
Police said the man was arrested and later released to a sober adult.
Harassment
Indiana Borough Police said citations for harassment and trespass were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl against a 71-year-old Indiana man charged with entering a residence along South Fifth Street without permission and grabbing a woman living there by the arm in an attempt to speak to her.
The incident was reported Friday at 5:02 p.m.
Drunkenness, theft
Indiana Borough Police said officers were called on Oct. 23 at 1:49 a.m. to Sheetz at 768 Wayne Ave. where a 21-year-old West Mifflin, Allegheny County, man was observed to be intoxicated.
Police said he was cited for public drunkenness and retail theft.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Vehicle stolen
Between 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, a black 2007 Subaru Impreza was stolen from along the 1400 block of Wayne Avenue.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said the vehicle, owned by a 38-year-old Johnstown man, is said to have bronze-colored wheels and tinted taillights.
Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact state police at (724) 357-1960.
Stalking
A 32-year-old Indiana-area woman reported an incident of stalking along Byron Court to state police at Troop A, Indiana.
The incident was reported on Nov. 19 at 2:45 p.m.
Identity theft
A 41-year-old Indiana area man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that his identity had been stolen and utilized in a fraudulent unemployment claim.
The incident was reported on Nov. 9 at 7:32 a.m. and is under investigation by state police.
BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP
Domestic dispute
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said James Elliott, 32, of Brush Valley, was taken into custody Friday morning after an argument with his wife at an address along Route 56 East.
Troopers said it was learned that Elliott grabbed his wife by the head and caused a cut to her eyelid.
He was arraigned before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee placed him in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing on Dec. 7 at 10:15 a.m. on charges of simple assault and harassment.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Firearm stolen
A 58-year-old Blairsville-area man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that a firearm was stolen from his vehicle as it was parked along Chestnut Ridge Road.
The theft was discovered on Nov. 7 at 3 p.m.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Charges dismissed
A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed Monday in the case of a Cherry Tree-area man who allegedly threatened to shoot a dog belonging to a 55-year-old Cherry Tree-area woman.
Robert Williams, 55, of Burnside Township, appeared for a summary trial before Houtzdale Magisterial District Judge James Brian Glass.
Williams had been cited by state police out of Punxsutawney after an incident reported on June 27.