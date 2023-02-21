ATWOOD, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Cash, medication taken
ATWOOD, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Cash, medication taken
A 50-year-old Rural Valley man told state police at Troop D, Kittanning that someone entered his home along North Jefferson Street between Feb. 12 and 5:02 p.m. Thursday, while he was in the hospital.
He told state police that the sliding glass door was open at the rear of his home and cash and oxycodone medication with a total value of $400 had been taken.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY
DUI checkpoint
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said troopers will conduct roving and stationary DUI (driving under the influence) patrols over the weekend of March 4 and 5 in Armstrong County.
Motorists are advised to be aware of their surroundings and to have their license, registration and insurance cards readily available.
State police also urged motorists to drive sober or get a designated driver, and to wear their seat belts.
