CLYMER
DUI
Clymer Borough Police reported that at 1:35 a.m. Sunday, a 33-year-old male was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation.
Police said they could smell alcohol on the driver’s breath while speaking with him, and had the driver perform a field sobriety test.
Police said the driver was being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, driving on a DUI suspended license and general lighting requirements.
PINE CREEK TWP., JEFFERSON COUNTY
Identity theft
A 56-year-old Brookville man reported that unknown individuals stole his personal identifying information and used it to open a bank account in his name, at 8:38 a.m. April 5 along Haney Road, according to Pennsylvania state police at Punxsutawney. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.