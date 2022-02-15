INDIANA
Retail theft
Indiana Borough Police said a 21-year-old Pittsburgh woman removed a bottle of alcohol from a shelf inside a convenience store along the 700 block of Wayne Avenue on Jan. 23 around 1:06 a.m.
Security at the same store requested borough police on Saturday, when the woman was recognized from the earlier incident.
Police said a non-traffic citation was filed against the woman through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
Public drunkenness
A 23-year-old Homer City man was issued a non-traffic citation for public drunkenness on Sunday around 1:52 a.m. along the 500 block of Philadelphia Street.
Indiana Borough Police said he was lodged in the Indiana County Jail on a temporary detainer and the citation was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Package stolen
A resident living along the 100 block of North Ninth Street told Indiana Borough Police Department someone stole a package that was delivered to his residence on Jan. 28.
The resident said the package was taken sometime between the delivery at 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. when he returned home.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Game stolen at IAHS
A 16-year-old male told state police that someone took a Nintendo Switch and a “Skyrim” game from his backpack at Indiana Area High School.
The theft was reported Thursday at 9:28 p.m. The items were valued at $200 and the investigation is ongoing.
Stolen pistols
A 35-year-old Indiana-area man said a .22 Magnum derringer and a .44 Magnum pistol were taken from an address along Elkin Avenue between 9:30 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 21.
Domestic incident
State police said a 39-year-old Indiana-area man was cited for striking a 39-year-old woman in the arm during an argument.
Troopers said charges were filed through Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Altercation over noise
On Feb. 8 at 9:21 p.m. state police were dispatched to an address along Hummingbird Drive, where two neighbors, men ages 32 and 27, were arguing over loud music.
VARIOUS LOCATIONS
Identity theft
On Feb. 8 at 2:02 p.m., a 47-year-old Buffington Township man told state police his identity was used by unknown individuals to open multiple credit and debit cards.
State police from Troop A, Indiana, are investigating.
o o o
A 30-year-old Young Township woman told state police on Feb. 1 at 7:16 a.m. that her identity was stolen and utilized in a fraudulent unemployment claim.
State police from Troop A, Indiana, are investigating.
COWANSHANNOCK Township, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Harassment
State police at Kittanning are investigating a physical altercation involving juveniles on Sunday at 11:15 a.m. at an address along Wagner Avenue.
One of the victims was identified as a 10-year-old male.