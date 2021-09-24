INDIANA
Car vandalized
Indiana Borough Police Department said a vehicle was damaged sometime between 3 and 3:20 p.m. Wednesday along the 300 block of South Carpenter Avenue.
IBPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the borough police at (724) 349-2121.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Theft from vehicle
State police at Troop A, Indiana, is investigating the theft of two GPS systems valued at $425 from an unlocked car parked along Redspire Lane.
The 76-year-old owner of the vehicle said the theft occurred between noon Sunday and 9 p.m. Monday.
Troopers said a neighborhood area canvass was conducted with negative results.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Marijuana
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 19-year-old woman from Braddock, Allegheny County, was found to be in possession of marijuana during a traffic stop on Tuesday at 3:46 p.m. on Route 119 South at Seymore Street.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Driver cited
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said an Indiana man was cited on multiple counts after not being present at the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Monday at 9:22 p.m.
Troopers said a Jeep Cherokee operated by Andrew S. Dunkle, 45, left Tanoma Road and traveled approximately 75 feet on an embankment before hitting a tree and rolling over on its roof.
State police said Dunkle and his passenger, Rachel D. Bratton, 40, of Marion Center, were not injured.
Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is awaiting pleas from Dunkle in the case.
VARIOUS LOCATIONS
Identity theft
A 29-year-old Strongs-town man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that he received notice of his personal identity being used to establish a fraudulent unemployment claim.
State police were notified Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Troopers also reported incidents of residents in Home, Marion Center, Graceton, and White Township who received mail showing someone had applied for unemployment benefits using their identification.
Also, an Indiana woman said her employer in Logan Township, Blair County, received word that someone had applied for benefits using her identification.
And in Conemaugh Township, a 47-year-old Saltsburg woman said someone established a fraudulent bank account in her name.