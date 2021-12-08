WHITE TOWNSHIP
Guilty plea
On Tuesday before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch, Jeffrey James Knight, 33, of Saegertown, Crawford County, pleaded guilty to a summary count of disorderly conduct.
The count originally was a misdemeanor count of giving false identification to a law enforcement officer, after an incident Aug. 6 at the Ramada Inn along Wayne Avenue.
BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP
Charges dismissed
On Tuesday, Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee dismissed simple assault and harassment charges against James Elliott, 32, of Brush Valley, who had been arrested on Nov. 19 after a domestic dispute.
Charges had been filed by state police after an argument between Elliott and his wife at an address along Route 56 East, according to court records.