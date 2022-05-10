NANTY GLO, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Hit-and-run crash
State police at Troop A, Ebensburg, is seeking help from the public with a recent vehicle theft and subsequent hit-and-run crash at 6:32 a.m. Friday.
Troopers were sent to investigate a hit-and-run crash in which two parked cars were damaged at 1276 Caroline St.
In the meantime, the suspect vehicle, a dark gray-in-color Chrysler 300 sedan, was located at 1310 Shoemaker St.
The vehicle was found to be unoccupied with severe impact damage and its front windows rolled down. Upon investigation, troopers determined that the Chrysler had been stolen overnight from 1098 Davis St.
Video surveillance footage from a nearby Shop ’N Save shows three young males, possibly juveniles, exiting the Chrysler 300 and walking toward Creek Street.
Troopers believe the suspects may have fled the area in a gold-in-color sedan, and may have been involved in several thefts or attempted thefts from unattended vehicles in the Nanty Glo area during the overnight hours of May 5-6.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (1-800-472-8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.
Residents and business owners with video surveillance footage and/or information leading to the identification of the suspects also are encouraged to contact Troop A, Ebensburg, (814) 471-6500.
As always, troopers urge residents to always lock their vehicles, homes, and outbuildings, to secure valuables and firearms, and to immediately report suspicious activity.
SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Lumber yard burglarized
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said the TC Shannon Lumber and Logging LLC, 1560 Mahoning Road, was burglarized sometime between 4:30 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Items taken and damage left is estimated at $4,500.
Troopers said an unknown individual or individuals entered the building through an open garage bay, and then kicked in an inside door.
Stolen were a Stihl 460 Magnum Chainsaw, three Milwaukee drills with chargers and batteries, a DeWalt grease gun, DeWalt back grinder, Cobalt socket set and Icon wrench set.
Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Animal cruelty
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said an investigation is ongoing into an incident of animal cruelty on April 6 at 9:30 p.m. along Climax Road.
The victim is identified as a 47-year-old Bolivar-area woman.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Identity theft
A 68-year-old Shelocta-area woman told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that she was told by First Commonwealth Bank that someone had applied for a bank account using her identification.
The incident was reported on April 27 at 9:24 a.m.
Altercation
Two Indiana-area men, ages 28 and 67, were arrested on April 27 at 2:17 p.m. after a verbal altercation that turned physical along Whittier Drive.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said one man began to strike and shove the other.
Both were taken to Indiana County Jail to await arraignment.
DUI-drugs
A 42-year-old Indiana area woman was arrested after going to the state police Troop A lobby along Fenton Road on April 26 at 9:39 p.m.
Troopers said the woman was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 27-year-old Homer City-area man is being cited for harassment after shoving a 51-year-old Indiana-area man on May 3 at 4:30 p.m.
The incident was reported along Clover Leaf Lane.