APOLLO, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Domestic incident
State police at Kittanning are investigating a domestic incident that occurred on Aug. 10 at 1:40 a.m. along First Street.
Troopers said a 33-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were engaged in a verbal altercation, which led to the man strangling the woman.
State police said the woman suffered minor injuries, while the man fled the scene and was taken into custody at a later date.
The matter remains under investigation.
BLAIRSVILLE
Hit-run incident
Blairsville Borough Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident that took place along Stauffer Alley around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police said a white vehicle negotiated a turn on Stauffer Alley proceeding toward South Walnut Street and hit a fence post at the rear of 200 South Walnut St.
Police said the vehicle will have damage to the passenger-side front bumper and possibly the quarter panel. The fence had minor damage.
Borough officers are looking at a residential security video that captured the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blairsville Borough Police Department at (724) 459-7555.