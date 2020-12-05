McCALMONT TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drug possession
State police conducted a traffic stop at 9:20 a.m. Thursday on Spruce Street near Graffius Avenue for an equipment violation.
While conducting the stop, the vehicle was searched, and police reported finding drugs and drug paraphernalia. The driver also showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody for DUI, drug possession and paraphernalia.
A passenger in the vehicle was released at the scene. Police reported that those involved were a 31-year-old male from Big Run and a 30-year-old female from Punxsutawney but did not identify them.. No court information was available at press time.