CHERRY TREE
Fleeing and eluding
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 1:05 am
CHERRY TREE
Fleeing and eluding
On Saturday at 7:16 p.m., state police from Troop C, Punxsutawney, attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black 2023 Polaris Ranger utility vehicle along South Main Street.
Troopers said the man failed to stop, but they were able to obtain identifying information about the vehicle, which, in turn, provided the identity of the driver.
State police said the investigation is ongoing.
PUNXSUTAWNEY
DUI-drugs
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said a 31-year-old Punxsutawney man was stopped along Clark Street at 11:30 a.m. Sunday for a summary traffic violation.
During the traffic stop, troopers said, the man was found to be in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia.
State police said the man, who was not identified, also was determined to be driving under the influence and was taken into custody.
Troopers said the investigation into the matter is ongoing.
