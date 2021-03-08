GREEN TOWNSHIP
Fleeing and eluding
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 4½-mile chase Wednesday evening ended with multiple charges, including child endangerment, against a Cambria County motorist.
Timothy Keith, 43, of Northern Cambria, is free on $500 bond pending a preliminary hearing March 22 before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch.
State police said a trooper on routine patrol at 5:04 p.m. Wednesday observed a black Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Keith cross over the double yellow line twice, then failed to observe a posted stop sign at Pine Flats Road and Route 580.
Troopers said the officer activated his lights and siren but the truck failed to stop until it reached an address along Stitt Road. There Keith, his girlfriend and 13-year-old son were found in the vehicle.
Keith was charged with fleeing or attempting to elide an officer, endangering the welfare of a child and multiple motor code violations including failure to register or inspect his vehicle, careless driving and driving at an unsafe speed.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Teenager abandoned
On Thursday at 10:29 p.m., state police responded to a report of a shoeless, jacketless 15-year-old male walking along Route 56 in 19-degree weather.
The boy arrived at a local gas station where state police were called.
He told troopers his parents abandoned him after an argument in their vehicle.
Troopers said the parents, a 37-year-old woman and 36-year-old man from Seward, were under investigation for endangering the welfare of a child.
No docket was posted from that case, though the mother faces a preliminary hearing next month on an unrelated matter.
CLYMER
Threats
State police said a 30-year-old New Alexandria man faces charges of making terroristic threats to the Clymer Magisterial District Court after making three calls where on the final one he was quoted as saying he would “show up and stomp the clerk’s face in.”
State police said appropriate charges were filed, but no new docket was found for the suspect on the state judicial website.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Two-car crash
Two motorists escaped injury but their vehicles were towed from a crash Saturday at 6:44 p.m. on Route 22 West at Villa Road.
State police reported that a Jeep driven by Andrea L. Burns, 38, of Johnstown, struck a Pontiac G6 driven by Sheri L. Fetterman, 56, of Indiana. Troopers said Fetterman had a steady green light to make a left turn from Villa Road to Route 22, while Burns drove through a red light.
Burns was cited and Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. is awaiting a plea in the case.
PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Hit-and-run
State police at Kittanning said a pickup truck, possibly a red Chevrolet Silverado, went off Route 422, struck a fence and mailbox, then took off at 10976 Route 422 on Sunday between 2 and 5 a.m.
Troopers said a red vehicle panel was observed on scene after state police were called at 8:22 a.m., as well as red paint on the mailbox.
It is not known if there were any injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (724) 543-2011.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Car stripped
A 25-year-old Derry-area woman told state police in the Kiski Valley that someone stripped parts from her car, including a catalytic converter, while she was away from her residence. The theft was discovered on Thursday around noon along M&B Place.
o o o
Indecent exposure
A 65-year-old Latrobe woman told state police in the Kiski Valley that a 41-year-old Loyalhanna Township man was assisting her when he exposed himself and propositioned her for a sexual favor. The incident was reported on Thursday around 5 p.m. The name of the suspect was not released.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
TV cord cut
State police said a 28-year-old Indiana-area woman unlawfully cut a television cord, damaging a 14-inch TV belonging to a 71-year-old White Township man. The incident was reported on Friday at 11:17 p.m. The name of the suspect was not released and no docket was available in her case.