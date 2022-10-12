BELL TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Theft
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 1:14 am
BELL TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Theft
A 53-year-old Mahaffey-area man told state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, that a $500 Brave 7-ton wood splitter was taken from his camp along state Route 36 between Sept. 27 and Oct. 4.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call state police at (814) 938-0510.
