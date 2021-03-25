WHITE TOWNSHIP
Dispute
State police at Indiana said troopers were dispatched to a physical dispute on Saturday at 10:57 p.m. at a house along Grandview Avenue where IUPatty’s festivities were going on. Listed as victims and suspects in the matter were a 21-year-old Indiana-area man, a 22-year-old Bethel Park, Allegheny County, man and a 23-year-old Pittsburgh man.
INDIANA
Noise complaints
According to court records, Mark Jon Lovett Jr., 21, of Belle Vernon, pleaded guilty on charges stemming from a noise violation at 4:25 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Wayne Avenue.
Lovett was assessed $143.75 in fines and costs by Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl.
In a separate case, Haberl is awaiting a plea from Cole Novak, 23, of Wilmington, Del.
Indiana Borough Police said Novak was found responsible for excessive noise at 11:04 p.m. Saturday on South 10th Street between Philadelphia and Church streets.
Public drunkenness
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl is awaiting a plea from Alisha Nunez-Starnadori, 20, of Effort, Monroe County, who was cited on Saturday at 7:25 p.m. by Indiana Borough Police for striking another individual in the face in the 700 block of Wayne Avenue.
According to court records, Nunez-Starnadori was charged with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Hearing set
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Isaiah Nelson, 20, of Blairsville, for April 15 at 2:15 p.m. before Indiana District Judge Guy Haberl, on charges of underage drinking and driving under the influence filed by borough police after a traffic stop at 3:09 a.m. Feb. 7 on South Sixth Street between Philadelphia and Church streets.
HOMER CITY
Black safe found
Charges are pending against two suspects who were found along Route 119 South and Ridge Avenue in possession of a black safe belonging to a 38-year-old Irwin, Westmoreland County, woman, in a back pack, on Feb. 21 at 1:56 p.m. State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a search warrant turned up multiple controlled substances inside of the safe.
SALTSBURG
Xanax stolen
A 30-year-old Saltsburg woman told state police that someone stole $35 worth of the prescription medication Xanax from her residence along Hemlock Way. The theft was reported Saturday at noon.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Hearing set
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Antonio Morell, 22, of Harrisburg, for May 24 at 10 a.m. before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch, on charges of marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession.
State police said Morell was a passenger in a car stopped on Route 422 March 19 at 7:45 p.m.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Phony $100 bills
A 51-year-old Punxsutawney-area woman told state police there that she sold a vehicle on Feb. 10 and was paid in fake Chinese-produced $100 bills. Troopers at Punxsutawney said the investigation is ongoing and urged members of the public and the business community to examining all $100 bills for Chinese symbols prior to accepting them as a form of payment.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Child assaulted
State police in the Kiski Valley said they received a child welfare report on Tuesday at 7:29 a.m. regarding an allegation of sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl by a known 52-year-old suspect. Troopers said that investigation continues.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
PFA order violated
State police said Colton Yingling, 21, who has a New Alexandria address, was arrested shortly after 7 p.m. Monday for violating the terms of an active protection from abuse order sought by a 46-year-old New Alexandria area woman.
Yingling was placed in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bond by Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak, pending a hearing on indirect criminal contempt charges before Westmoreland County Family Court Judge Justin Walsh.