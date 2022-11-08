RURAL VALLEY, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Cars broken into
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a man was actively breaking into multiple vehicles parked along West School Street around 11 a.m. Sunday.
Troopers said the man is described as a White male, approximately 5- foot-10, weighing 200 to 250 pounds, and wearing a black hoodie with white lettering on the left chest side, blue jeans and black shoes with white soles. State police said the man took various tools, a jumper box and loose change.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (724) 543-2011.
INDIANA
Theft
A caller told Indiana Borough Police that someone stole $70 from his vehicle, which had been parked but not locked during overnight hours on Saturday along the 1200 block of Church Street.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Indiana Borough Police Department at (724) 349-2121.
IBPD reminds individuals to use caution when parking vehicles with valuables in plain sight and to utilize locks on car doors.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 39-year-old Saltsburg woman struck a 68-year-old woman, also from Saltsburg, on the arm with a brown shoe on Sunday at 9:35 a.m.
Troopers said the woman faces charges of harassment involving physical contact.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Hit-run crash
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said an unknown male driver struck a utility pole on the east side berm of Mulligan Hill Road on Nov. 1 at 11:16 a.m.
Troopers said the crash happened about half a mile east of Hood Road.
