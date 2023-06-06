INDIANA
PFA orders
In a news release issued Monday, Indiana Borough Police Department said Troy Edward Lloyd, 30, of Northern Cambria, was charged on May 15 with violating a Protection From Abuse order.
The violation was reported at 11:14 a.m. May 15 along the 500 block of Locust Street.
According to court records, it came after a non-jury trial where Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force dismissed an earlier charge of contempt for violation of a PFA.
The latest matter was referred to Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who is awaiting a plea in the matter.
DUI crash
Indiana Borough Police Department said Monday that it had filed charges against a Pittsburgh motorist in connection with a multi-vehicle crash with entrapment in the early morning hours of April 30.
It happened at 2:24 a.m. along Maple Street and Wayne Avenue and brought out Indiana Fire Association and Citizens’ Ambulance as well as IBPD.
There, police said, Shawndale L. Jones, of Pittsburgh, was in control of one of the vehicles involved.
Upon further investigation, Indiana officers said, Jones was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken for a blood sample before being released to a sober adult.
Once lab results were available, police said, charges of driving under the influence, disregarding flashing signals and careless driving were filed against Jones.
Police said the matter was referred to Magisterial District Judge Haberl.
On May 11 around 1:27 a.m., Indiana Borough Police said, officers investigated the report of an intoxicated driver at a business along the 300 block of Philadelphia Street.
Officers said Nicholas Russo, 22, of Ford City, Armstrong County, was intoxicated to a degree where he was unsafe to drive, so he was taken into custody and a legal blood draw was done, before he was released to a sober person.
Police said the matter was referred to Judge Haberl.
Altercation
Indiana Borough Police said two teenage females were involved in an altercation on June 1 at 10:47 p.m. along South Eighth Street.
Officers said both a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were cited for simple assault.
