INDIANA
Public drunkenness
INDIANA
Public drunkenness
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting pleas from Joshua Bradley, 46, of Indiana, on three separate counts of public drunkenness and one of disorderly conduct.
The most recent count of public drunkenness, as well as a charge of disorderly conduct, were filed by Indiana Borough Police Department after an incident on June 29 at 12:23 p.m. at Sheetz at 768 Wayne Ave.
Borough police said an investigation determined that Bradley was a danger to himself and others and was taken into custody. He was placed in Indiana County Jail on a temporary detainer.
BLAIRSVILLE
Jail time for DUI
On Thursday Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced Justin M. Wodowski, 32, of Blairsville, to five days to six months in Indiana County Jail for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.
Bianco also sentenced Wodowski to a year’s probation on a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, to be served after his release from the county jail, and concurrently sentenced Wodowski to a year’s probation for a second-degree misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
Wodowski also was assessed fines and court costs.
