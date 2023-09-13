BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Harassment
On Aug. 29 at 3:56 p.m. at an address along Susan Drive, state police from Troop A, Indiana, responded to the report of a domestic dispute.
There, troopers said, a man, age 31, and a woman were separated and the woman, Chastity Corson, 25, of Blairsville, was cited with harassment due to physical contact.
Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. is awaiting a plea in the matter.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Laundry cart taken
On Aug. 14 at 6:28 a.m., state police at Troop A, Indiana, responded to Bee Bright Laundromat where a 68-year-old Saltsburg-area man said a customer had taken a $175 laundry cart from the store.
Troopers said the customer was located and the laundry cart was returned to the laundromat.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Tools taken
On Monday at approximately 7:08 a.m., state police at Troop A, Indiana, were contacted by Davey Commercial Landscaping of Kent, Ohio, about thefts that occurred between Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. Monday.
A 53-year-old Punxsutawney-area man told state police that approximately $8,109.95 in chainsaws, a Dura Pump 400 and various tools were taken from company vehicles, parked behind Pikel’s BP Inn.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Drugs seized
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized from a vehicle belonging to a 33-year-old Penn Run man as the result of a traffic stop on U.S. Route 22 East and Jessie Penrose Road on Sept. 6 shortly before noon.
The matter remains under investigation.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Held for court
Drug-related charges against Henry Justin Eddington, 35, of Latrobe, were held for court after a Sept. 5 hearing before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
In a news release issued Tuesday, state police at Troop A, Indiana, said Eddington was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance during a traffic stop shortly before 8 p.m. Aug. 23 on South 13th and Rose streets.
Troopers said a search of his vehicle turned up an unopened baggy of suspected heroin, as well as drug paraphernalia.
Eddington is free on $5,000 unsecured bond pending an Oct. 31 formal arraignment before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force.
