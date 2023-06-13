BLAIRSVILLE
DUI and speeding
Updated: June 13, 2023 @ 10:00 am
BLAIRSVILLE
DUI and speeding
Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, Blairsville Borough Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Clarksburg man for driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and for speeding.
Police said the man was pulled over after being clocked traveling 70 mph in a 35-mph zone along South Walnut Street.
Officers said further investigation determined that the man under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. Police then arrested the man and later released him to a sober adult.
