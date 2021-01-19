WHITE TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
A shopper walked from the 3 Square Market self-pay store in Indiana Mall at 3 p.m. Friday without paying for candy and soda, state police reported today.
The shopper appeared to be a White man who wore a black mask, a gray jacket with the hood over his head, khaki jeans and black shoes, and carried away a Snickers bar, a bag of Starburst Minis and a 20-ounce bottle of Coke, according to the investigators.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
DUI
A 29-year-old Pittsburgh man was suspected of driving after imbibing at 8:22 p.m. Friday when state police conducted a traffic stop on Route 119, according to a report. Charges have not yet been filed.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Woman detained
Andrea Goss, 38, of Commodore, was held Thursday at the Indiana County Jail after state police said she violated a court-issued protection from abuse order held by a 52-year-old Commodore man. Troopers at Indiana said she would be arraigned for contempt of court.
CANOE TOWNSHIP
DUI
State police said a Rochester Mills man, 60, exhibited signs of inebriation during a traffic stop on Central Street at Railroad Street at 8:09 p.m. Friday. Troopers at Punxsutawney withheld his name and filed no charges.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI, drugs
Troopers from Punxsutawney said a motorist is under investigation for driving under the influence of drugs at 2:13 p.m. Saturday. Police encountered the driver at a traffic stop on Clark Avenue at North Findley Street, according to a report.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Theft
State police investigated a report of a theft on New Year’s Day at the residence of Tina and Victor Desport at 916 Main St., according to a report released today.
o o o
A Latrobe woman told state police that several items were stolen from 931 Wood St. at 3:50 p.m. Thursday, troopers at Kiski Valley reported.
No description of the missing property was provided.