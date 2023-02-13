YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drug possession, DUI
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drug possession, DUI
Pennsylvania state police at Punxsutawney charged Samantha Day, 38, of Brookville, with driving under the influence and two possession charges after a traffic stop at 9:34 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the parking lot of Powell’s Self Storage, 1085 S. Main St. Extension, Punxsutawney.
Over the course of the traffic stop, police began to suspect Day was under the influence of a controlled substance, police said. Day submitted to a drug recognition expert evaluation, who also suspected the operator was under the influence of at least one central nervous system stimulant, police reported.
Later, police executed a search warrant for Day’s vehicle and found and seized what they suspected to be methamphetamine and associated paraphernalia, police said.
Day is confined in Jefferson County Jail, unable to post $10,000 bail, which was set Friday, Jan. 27.
Day’s case was transferred from the Magisterial District Court to the Court of Common Pleas on Friday, where the court is awaiting the filing of information.
