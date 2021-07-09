INDIANA
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police Department issued a citation to a 36-year-old Indiana man for public drunkenness after he was found sleeping in the front yard of a residence along the 300 block of Grant Street on Tuesday at 6:34 p.m.
Officers said the man was under the influence of a controlled substance. IBPD said he was taken into custody and released to a sober person.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for August Jonathan Pompelia IV, 27, of Indiana, for Aug. 4 at 2:45 p.m. before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl on charges of possession of a controlled substance and public drunkenness.
Indiana Borough Police Department said Pompelia was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of heroin on July 1 at 5:36 p.m. at Sheetz, 380 Philadelphia St. Pompelia was taken into custody and released to a sober adult.
DUI crash
Indiana Borough Police Department said a 50-year-old Indiana man was charged via criminal complaint with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving after a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday at 5:59 p.m. in the 700 block of Wayne Avenue.
Officers said Rodney Coffman was discovered to have been under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody and released to a sober person.
According to court records, Coffman faces a preliminary hearing before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
DUI-drugs
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 31-year-old woman from Irwin, Westmoreland County, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance during a traffic stop shortly before 1 p.m. July 2 on Route 22 East and Shady Grove Road.
Troopers said the woman was charged accordingly.