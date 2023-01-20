BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP
DUI, other violations
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 3:56 am
BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP
DUI, other violations
On Thursday at 1:09 a.m., state police from Troop A, Indiana, stopped a 42-year-old Homer City man for possible traffic violations along the 5400 block of state Route 954 East.
Troopers said the man was found to be under the influence of alcohol and taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee are pending blood results.
