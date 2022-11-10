INDIANA
Arrest in break-in
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Arrest in break-in
Indiana Borough Police Department said Zachary Afshar, 33, of Pittsburgh, was arrested on Oct. 24 at 2:31 p.m. after IBPD officers were dispatched to a break-in along the 400 block of Water Street.
Police said a criminal complaint filed through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office charged Afshar with criminal trespass, criminal mischief, theft, resisting arrest and public drunkenness.
Afshar was arraigned Tuesday before Haberl and released on $10,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing on Nov. 17 at 1:30 p.m.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Motorcycle stolen
State police at Troop A, Indiana, are investigating a motorcycle theft that occurred between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1 from a storage unit along Route 286.
Troopers said it is a blue and white Yamaha WR450F bearing South Dakota registration plate MM1964.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960 and refer to Incident Number PA2022-1397903.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.