CLYMER
Heroin needles
On Friday at approximately 9:04 p.m., Clymer Borough Police Department officers stopped a white Chrysler for a suspended registration.
Officers said a 40-year-old male occupant of the car from Indiana was found to have warrants for his arrest.
They said the man gave a false name and on a search was found to have two heroin needles hidden in his shoe.
Officers said the man was lodged in Indiana County Jail on his warrants and charges were being filed regarding the heroin needles.
HOMER CITY
DUI-controlled substance
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 20-year-old Lucernemines man was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance on Thursday at 1:05 a.m. along South Rose Avenue and Market Alley.
The name of the suspect was not reported and no docket was available on the state court’s website.
Public drunkenness
A 62-year-old Homer City man was cited for public drunkenness after being found lying on South Main Street on Sunday at 12:20 a.m.
Troopers from state police Troop A, Indiana, said the man displayed recent injuries and was found to be heavily intoxicated. He was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
Firearm lost or stolen
State police in the Kiski Valley took a report on Thursday at 8:03 p.m. of a black Smith & Wesson firearm that was missing from an address along 27th Street in the northern end of the township.
Troopers said an investigation is ongoing.