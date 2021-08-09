DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Telephone scam
A 70-year-old Derry man told state police in the Kiski Valley that he was called Saturday morning by an unknown man who said he had suspicious activity on his cellphone and should purchase $3,200 in gift cards to fix it.
Troopers said the cards were purchased and the unknown suspect was given the scratched number from those cards.
State police are reminding the public that they should be careful when shopping online and/or sharing personal information online or over the phone, because of the possibility of scams.
Jobless claim fraud
On Thursday afternoon, an 18-year-old Latrobe area man told state police that an unemployment claim was submitted fraudulently using his information.
Troopers said the investigation into that matter continues. They said those finding themselves victims of identity theft should file a claim with Unemployment Compensation and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fraud entities, call the state’s fraud hotline at (800) 692-7469, and start a recovery plan with the Federal Trade Commission by visiting www.identi tytheft.gov.
Teenager punched
State police in the Kiski Valley said Kristy Caldwell, 42, of Latrobe, was arrested Thursday on charges that she punched a 14-year-old Derry girl just under her left eye on Aug. 1 at 3:30 a.m.
Troopers said Caldwell was arraigned before Bradenville Magisterial District Judge Mark J. Bilik, who released her on $10,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing on Aug. 18 at 11 a.m.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
State police at Punxsutawney said an investigation is ongoing into a case of suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance at 12:57 a.m. along Ridge and Orchard avenues.
Troopers said an 18-year-old Brockway man, who was not identified, appeared to have suspected drug-related impairment and was ordered out of his car for a battery of field sobriety tests.
State police said the man subsequently was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.