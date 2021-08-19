INDIANA
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police said on Tuesday at 12:16 a.m., officers found a man intoxicated and knocking on doors along South Fourth Street.
Police identified the man as Anthony Jerod Veltre, 37, of Indiana.
Officers said Veltre was cited for public drunkenness through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
Haberl is awaiting a plea from Veltre.
DUI hearing
According to court records, Anthony M. Smith, 26, of Indiana, waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on two counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Haberl.
Smith is free on $500 unsecured bond.
KISKI VALLEYMore fraud reports
State police in the Kiski Valley said unemployment claims were fraudulently submitted with information from victims in Derry Township, Hyde Park and Salem Township.
State police would like to remind the public to be careful when shopping online and/or sharing personal information online or over the phone.
Anyone who finds that he or she is a victim of identity theft should file a claim with the state Unemployment Compensation Fraud and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Fraud websites, call the Pennsylvania Fraud Hotline at (800) 692-7469, and start a recovery plan with the Federal Trade Commission by visiting www.identitytheft.gov.