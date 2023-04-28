INDIANA
Drugs, drunkenness
On Sunday at 1:52 a.m., Indiana Borough Police were called to the 100 block of South Sixth Street, where, officers said, Cameron William Bunn, 22, of Johnstown, was found to be highly intoxicated to a degree where he was a danger to himself and others.
Police said a search of Bunn’s person turned up suspected marijuana as well as related paraphernalia. Officers said Bunn was placed in Indiana County Jail on a temporary detainer and a criminal complaint was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl on charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as public drunkenness.
A preliminary hearing is pending for Bunn before Haberl.
Assault, disorderly conduct
Hearings are pending before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl for two men charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct in an incident on March 12 at 12:49 a.m. along the 600 block of Philadelphia Street.
According to a filing that took place this week, Indiana Borough Police said Christopher Teets, 41, of Spring Church, Armstrong County, and Michael Adryan Sanders, 33, of Indiana, assaulted an identified victim, who had to be receive medical treatment for his injuries.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Carbon monoxide
At least one person was flown to a hospital after a case of carbon monoxide poisoning Thursday afternoon along Cornell Road in Burrell Township.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Blairsville and Black Lick volunteer firefighters as well as Citizens’ Ambulance at 12:53 p.m.
Moments later, Black Lick was dispatched to Bridge Street to set up a landing zone for a medical helicopter.
No further details were available as of early Thursday evening.
INDIANA COUNTY
Sentence in 2018 DUI
In Indiana County Common Pleas Court Thursday, Zachary L. Giecek, 28, of Washington, Washington County, was committed by Judge Michael T. Clark to Indiana County Jail for 72 hours to six months, after which he was paroled forthwith, for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence dating back to 2018.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Power lines downed
Downed utility lines snarled traffic beginning in morning rush hour Thursday on state Route 286 East in White Township.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency said Indiana Fire Association was dispatched at 7:35 a.m. to Route 286 at Airport and Ober roads.
The volunteer fire company closed the road for several hours, prompting detours to nearby roads for motorists traveling between Indiana and Clymer.
